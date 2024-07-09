10 News First

West Coast Eagles Sack Coach Adam Simpson After 11 Years | 10 News First
NC | News

West Coast are preparing for a hefty payout and a search for a new coach, with Adam Simpson dumped. Simmo offered the chance to coach this weekend but assistant Coach Jarrad Schofield has been handed the job in the interim.

