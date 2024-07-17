Vivek Ramaswamy Delivers "Message" To Gen Z at RNC | 10 News First
News
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has delivered a bizarre message to Gen Z at the ongoing RNC in Milwaukee. Addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy addressed all of Gen Z and stated "You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative." The crowd - visually comprised of mostly older white people - cheered approvingly at the message.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Out Of State Officer Shoots & Kills Homeless Man | 10 News First
Demands for an investigation are growing after a homeless man was killed on the outskirts of the Republican Convention in Milwaukee. An out-of-state Policeman shot the man near a shelter five blocks from the outer security perimeter as he approached officers.
Tenacious D Cancels Tour After Trump Shooting Comment | 10 News First
A joke about a missed shot from an attempted assassin's rifle has put musical duo Tenacious D in the crosshairs, with calls for their deportation from Australia. The controversy broke the curtain on the rest of the tour across Australia and New Zealand.
Secret Service Under Fire Over Donald Trump Attack As Iran’s Murder Plot Emerges | 10 News First
It’s been revealed Donald Trump was under increased security when he was shot due to an ongoing assassination plot by Iran. Authorities were monitoring increased online chatter about attempts to kill the former President when they decided to boost his security resources.
CFMEU Suspended From Labor Party & The ACTU | 10 News First
The long-feared construction union the CFMEU finds itself with few friends tonight. It has been suspended from the Labor Party and the ACTU is about to be placed into administration over concerns about corruption and links to organised crime. But the union is not taking it lying down, saying the Prime Minister has opened the gates of hell.
Vivek Ramaswamy Delivers "Message" To Gen Z at RNC | 10 News First
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has delivered a bizarre message to Gen Z at the ongoing RNC in Milwaukee. Addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy addressed all of Gen Z and stated "You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative." The crowd - visually comprised of mostly older white people - cheered approvingly at the message.
International News
Vivek Ramaswamy Delivers "Message" To Gen Z at RNC | 10 News First
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has delivered a bizarre message to Gen Z at the ongoing RNC in Milwaukee. Addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy addressed all of Gen Z and stated "You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative." The crowd - visually comprised of mostly older white people - cheered approvingly at the message.
Who Is JD Vance, And Why Is He Trump's Pick For VP | 10 News First
Donald Trump has nominated Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate for this year's US election. The 39-year-old Senator has only spent a little over 18 months in public office, but his profile has risen rapidly. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Donald Trump Selected As Republican Party Candidate | 10 News First
Donald Trump has been nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the upcoming US election. The announcement was made at the party's national convention in Milwaukee, in the wake of the former president's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is set to officially accept the party's nomination on Thursday (local time), today announcing that Senator J.D. Vance would join him as Vice President in the presidential race.
Politics
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Donald Trump Selected As Republican Party Candidate | 10 News First
Donald Trump has been nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the upcoming US election. The announcement was made at the party's national convention in Milwaukee, in the wake of the former president's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is set to officially accept the party's nomination on Thursday (local time), today announcing that Senator J.D. Vance would join him as Vice President in the presidential race.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
NSW Blues & QLD Maroons Prepare For Crucial State Of Origin Decider | 10 News First
The stakes are high for the Maroons and Blues today, with the State of Origin series to be decided at Suncorp Stadium. History suggests Queensland will win, but New South Wales have a steely edge about them as they hit the streets.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.