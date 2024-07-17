10 News First

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has delivered a bizarre message to Gen Z at the ongoing RNC in Milwaukee. Addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy addressed all of Gen Z and stated "You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative." The crowd - visually comprised of mostly older white people - cheered approvingly at the message.

