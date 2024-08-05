10 News First

Violent Anti-Immigration Protests Erupt Across England | 10 News First
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned the actions of violent protesters who circled a hotel in Rotherham, where asylum seekers were staying. Around 700 people gathered outside a Holiday Inn Express hotel, smashing windows, lighting fires and clashing with police, on Sunday (local time). Starmer has described the violence seen in Rotherham, and in other areas of England across the weekend including Middlesbrough, Bolton, Hull and Weymouth, as “far-right thuggery”. 147 arrests have been made by police since Saturday, with the protests escalating following the deaths of three young girls, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, in a stabbing attack in nearby Southport last week.

