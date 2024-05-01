3 mins

Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church.