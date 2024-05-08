US Pauses Bomb Shipment To Israel As Invasion Of Rafah Begins | 10 News First
The US has paused a large shipment of bombs to Israel, concerned the munitions would be used during a large-scale invasion of Rafah. Despite the move, the IDF has moved into the outskirts of the city, seizing the border crossing and blocking aid shipments of desperately needed water and fuel.
Bus Driver That Crashed, Killing 10, Pleads Guilty | 10 News First
The driver of a bus which crashed killing 10 wedding guests in the New South Wales Hunter Valley is now in custody after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing those deaths.
Chinese Fighter Jet Dropped Flares In Front Of Australian Navy Helicopter | 10 News First
It has been revealed that over the weekend there was an incident involving an Australian Navy Seahawk Helicopter and a Chinese Air Force Plane. The Chinese plane dropped flares, which the helicopter had to take “evasive action” to avoid. Jack Pirie joins Ursula Heger with the details.
US Pauses Bomb Shipment To Israel As Invasion Of Rafah Begins | 10 News First
Parents of Murdered Surfers Break Silence | 10 News First
Parents of killed surfers Jake and Callum Robinson have shared an emotional statement from San Diego in the United States. Debra and Martin Robinson had travelled to California from Perth over the weekend to identify the bodies of their sons, found in Mexico’s Baja California region on Friday (local time).
Grocery Giants Put On Notice By Senate Committee | 10 News First
Aussies have been saying it for months and now it's confirmed - consumers are bearing the brunt of food price hikes at our supermarkets. With the grocery giants put on notice by the senate inquiry, what can be done to keep price in check?
Aussie Makes Eurovision Grand Final Representing Cyprus Instead Of Australia | 10 News First
Despite Australia officially missing out on the Eurovision finals, there's still an Aussie in the competition! Silia Kapsis is a 17-year-old still in high school and representing Cyprus, hoping come Sunday to be crowned the biggest music act on Earth.
Israel Seizes Rafah Crossing As Invasion Of Southern Gaza Begins | 10 News First
Israel has launched its long-awaited campaign into Southern Gaza, rolling into Rafah and taking control of the border crossing. The move comes just hours after Hamas appeared to agree to a peace deal, but Israel says it is not one it can support.
Celebrities Stun At 2024's 'Sleeping Beauties' Met Gala | 10 News First
Celebrities from music, sport, film, and fashion graced the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2024 Met Gala. Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop has the details.
Israel Ramps Up Attacks On Gaza's Southern City Of Rafah | 10 News First
Israel has stepped up its attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza's Southern city of Rafah with reports Israeli tanks are starting to enter the region. It comes after Hamas accepted a modified ceasefire proposal that Israel later rejected.
Gazans Have 'Nowhere To Go' After Israeli Evacuation Warning | 10 News First
The Israeli military has delivered leaflets to warn civilians to evacuate eastern Rafah before they commence a ground offensive. After six months of terror, Palestinians in Rafah say there is no safe place to evacuate to, with no guarantee of water, food, gas, or shelter. Palestinian Moath Hassan said, "There is no safety and no home. There is no one but our God."
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
