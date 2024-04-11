4 mins

Arizona Reinstates Near-Total Abortion Ban | 10 News First Arizona is set to enforce a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban. Under the 1864 law - which was drafted before Arizona became a US state and women had the right to vote - abortion will be banned from the moment of conception. Arizona's Supreme Court has made no exception for rape or incest, with the procedure only allowed if the mother's life is at risk.