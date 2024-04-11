U.S. Australia and Japan Announce Missile Pact | 10 News First
MISSILE President Joe Biden has today announced Australia, The United States and Japan will launch a new joint air defence strategy. Revealed during a joint press conference, the partnership aims to bring closer military ties between the three nations to counter China's aggressive action in the Indo-Pacific region.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.