U.S. Australia and Japan Announce Missile Pact | 10 News First
MISSILE President Joe Biden has today announced Australia, The United States and Japan will launch a new joint air defence strategy. Revealed during a joint press conference, the partnership aims to bring closer military ties between the three nations to counter China's aggressive action in the Indo-Pacific region.

2024

