US and Ukraine Sign Bilateral Security Agreement | 10 News First
News
The United States and Ukraine have struck a new 10-year bilateral security agreement, committing to further military training, production of weapons and intelligence sharing. US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal in Italy where the G7 leaders have gathered for a summit. Biden has emphasised that the agreement, which comes after months of negotiations, will ensure Ukraine is able to defend itself going forward. While it signals a long-term relationship between the two governments, the deal could reportedly be undone by future US administrations.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
US and Ukraine Sign Bilateral Security Agreement | 10 News First
The United States and Ukraine have struck a new 10-year bilateral security agreement, committing to further military training, production of weapons and intelligence sharing. US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal in Italy where the G7 leaders have gathered for a summit. Biden has emphasised that the agreement, which comes after months of negotiations, will ensure Ukraine is able to defend itself going forward. While it signals a long-term relationship between the two governments, the deal could reportedly be undone by future US administrations.
Riots Erupt In Buenos Aires Over Economic Reform Bill | 10 News First
Riots have broken out on the streets of Buenos Aires outside Argentina’s Congress over a controversial economic reform bill being debated in the senate. The bill, which passed the lower house in April, is key to right-wing President Javier Milei’s plans to reform the country’s economy which has seen annual inflation near 300%. Demonstrators threw petrol bombs and set cars alight, with a number of people injured. If passed by a vote in the senate, the bill includes declaring a state of economic emergency, cutting pensions and decreasing labour rights.
Elon Musk, SpaceX Sued Staff Allege Sexual Harassment | 10 News First
An "animal house"-style work environment: That's the allegation from eight former SpaceX employees who are suing the company and its found, Elon Musk, over unfair dismissal. The ex-staff allege they were fired after calling out rampant sexual harassment at the business.
International News
UN Approves Israel Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Resolution | 10 News First
The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Fourteen council members voted in favour of the resolution, with none voting against, and one abstention - Russia. The resolution put forward encompasses three stages, the first an immediate ceasefire and return of hostages and prisoners, the second a permanent end to hostilities, and the third a multi-year reconstruction of Gaza. The resolution was drafted by the United States, which Israel has accepted. Hamas has welcomed the resolution and says it is ready to cooperate in order to implement the plan.
Macron Calls Snap French Election | 10 News First
French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap election, following considerable far-right wins in the weekend's European Parliament Poll. Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally party) won around double of the votes that Macron's pro-European Renaissance party. Macron dissolved the French National Assembly in response, with two rounds of national elections to come on June 30 and July 7.
Politics
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
NBA Legend Jerry West Dies Aged 86 | 10 News First
Basketball icon Jerry West has passed away at the age of 86. West's silhouette is the basis for the iconic NBA logo, earning him the moniker "The Logo". During his playing days, West also held the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his many late-game moments. West was a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection and a one-time champion, even being the only player ever to win a Finals MVP on a losing team. West played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later held roles as Head Coach and in the front office, becoming synonymous with the organisation. He also worked with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Socceroos Defeat Palestine In World Cup Qualifier | 10 News First
The Socceroos thumped Palestine 5-0 in Perth, continuing their perfect run in World Cup qualification. Kusini Yengi was the player of the match, while Nestory Irankunda was head over heels, following his first senior goal for Australia.
Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open Over Alexander Zverev | 10 News First
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has claimed his first French Open title, defeating German Alexander Zverev in five-sets. The four-hour marathon match sees Alcaraz become the youngest man to win titles on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old World No. 1 has previously won the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon over tennis icon Novak Djokovic.
NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
State of Origin is always polarising and the series opener last night was no exception. The Maroons claiming the win and throwing out suggestions the Blues deliberately targeted fullback Reece Walsh, who was knocked out in the early stages.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.