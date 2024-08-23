10 News First

Ukraine Uses US Bombs In Russian Territory | 10 News First
Ukraine has admitted it has used US bombs to strike a Russian military command post in the Kursk region. Ukraine's allies had imposed restrictions on how and where their weapons could be used, over concern it would prompt a reaction from the Kremlin. But the US does allow theirs to be used for counter-fire purposes.

