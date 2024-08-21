Ukraine Continues Invasion Of Russia, Rockets Fired From Southern Lebanon Into Israel |10 news First
New video has emerged of the intense fighting occurring in Russia's Kursk region. More rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon into Israel... Hitting homes and injuring one person in the disputed Golan Heights.
New Rules For Australian Politicians to Improve Behaviour | 10 News First
Time, after time the behaviour -or lack there of - of our politicians and political staffers has brought shame to the halls of Parliament. But now there's a new attempt to hold them accountable, with suspensions and docking pay just some of the options available to a new oversight body. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss the new measures.
International News
Survivors Speak On Reproductive Freedom at DNC | 10 News First
CONTENT WARNING: The following details an instance of sexual assault. A panel of reproductive rights advocates took centre stage on the first night of the Democratic National Convention to share their stories of abuse, pregnancy and miscarriage in states with strict abortion laws. Women from Kentucky, Texas, and Louisiana told the audience of their struggle receiving healthcare since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. The issue of abortion care is of particular concern for Harris' presidential campaign, and will be a topic of contention for voters during the November 5 election. If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732). #Chicago #DNC #ReproductiveRights
Michelle Obama Takes To The Stage At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Michelle Obama has spoken in support of presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. While the former First Lady addressed several policy issues including abortion rights, she also spoke emotionally of her late mother Marian Robinson, who passed away in May this year. She ended her speech by introducing her husband and former president Barack Obama, who also took to the stage on the second night of the convention.
King Charles Visits Southport After Stabbings | 10 News First
King Charles III has travelled to Southport for a private meeting where he met with some of the surviving children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. Hundreds cheered the monarch outside Southport Town Hall as he viewed flowers and teddy bears laid in tribute to the three young girls who lost their lives in the stabbing rampage. He also signed a book of condolence during his visit to the seaside town in northern England.
DNC DAY 1: Protests at Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Chicago on Monday outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC), protesting the party’s position on Israel. Chicago Police have said that while there were peaceful people in the crowd, dozens of protesters broke through a fence surrounding the DNC, drawing riot police to the perimeter. Throughout the one-mile march, just hours before President Joe Biden was to address the convention, protesters amplified their calls for a ceasefire and an arms embargo.
Politics
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Sport
Local Lad Helps League Two Team Beat Manchester City | 10 News First
18-year-old South Aussie Ashton Rinaldo - yes, cousin of 10 News First's own Lucas Rinaldo - has had a debut to remember for League 2 side Chesterfield. The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the EFL Trophy to help his side stun Manchester City's Under 21s.
Tennis World Number One Jannik Sinner Cleared After Positive Drug Tests | 10 News First
A drug scandal involving the world's top-ranked male player was revealed on the eve of the year's final grand slam. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has been cleared of wrongdoing despite two positive tests, in a case that has been kept under wraps since March.
RayGun Responds To Backlash | 10 News First
Rachael Gunn, AKA RayGun, has spoken out following the backlash she has received over her breaking performance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian responded to the "hate" she has received following the performance, and also the misinformation swirling surrounding her spot on the Olympic team.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.