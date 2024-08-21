10 News First

Ukraine Continues Invasion Of Russia, Rockets Fired From Southern Lebanon Into Israel |10 news First
New video has emerged of the intense fighting occurring in Russia's Kursk region. More rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon into Israel... Hitting homes and injuring one person in the disputed Golan Heights.

Survivors Speak On Reproductive Freedom at DNC | 10 News First

CONTENT WARNING: The following details an instance of sexual assault. A panel of reproductive rights advocates took centre stage on the first night of the Democratic National Convention to share their stories of abuse, pregnancy and miscarriage in states with strict abortion laws. Women from Kentucky, Texas, and Louisiana told the audience of their struggle receiving healthcare since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. The issue of abortion care is of particular concern for Harris' presidential campaign, and will be a topic of contention for voters during the November 5 election. If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732). #Chicago #DNC #ReproductiveRights

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.