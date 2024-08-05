UK Protests Rage After Three Girls Killed | 10 News First
Anti-immigration protestors have broken glass windows in at least two hotels used to house asylum seekers in yet another violent protest in the UK. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the town of Rotherham throwing bricks at police and setting bins on fire.
Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiled | 10 News First
A new statue honouring Lakers basketballer Kobe Bryant has been unveiled. The bronze statue which is on display in L.A. features Bryant with his arm around his daughter Gianna, and celebrates Kobe’s “love for his daughters” and his support for women and girls in sports.
UK Court Names Suspect In Southport Stabbing | 10 News First
The 17-year-old suspected of killing three children in England has been named by a UK court in a bid to curb misinformation online. Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. UK police have confirmed he was born in Britain after misinformation was spread about him online, sparking far-right protests.
US and Russia Prisoner Swap | 10 News First
The US and Russia have successfully completed their largest prisoner swap since the Cold War with The White House labelling it the 'most complex in history'. The exchange happened in Turkey and involved 8 nations, 24 prisoners and years of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
High-Tech Bomb Suspected In Hamas Leader Killing | 10 News First
New reports claim Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by a high-tech remote bomb planted in his room, allegedly triggered by Mossad agents undercover in Iran. Massive crowds have packed the streets of Tehran for Haniyeh's funeral procession.
Trump on Harris' Race: 'Is She Black or Indian?' | 10 News First
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump questioned the racial heritage of Democratic rival Kamala Harris during a controversial interview at the United States’ largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday. Trump accused the Vice President of “all of a sudden” becoming Black, alleging that – in his experience – she has identified as Indian. Harris, whose mother was Indian and whose father is Black, has long self-identified as both Black and South Asian American. The White House has since responded to the comments, with Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, describing them as “insulting” and “repulsive”.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Scott Pendlebury Plays 400th Game & Signs Another Season With Collingwood | 10 News First
Scott Pendlebury has revealed he has signed on to play another season in black and white. The Collingwood great is also set to run out for game 400 on Saturday against Carlton, becoming just the sixth player in history to achieve the feat.
