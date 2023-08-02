UK PM Rishi Sunak Backflips On Climate Policy Promise
News
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backflipped on his government's climate policy promise by approving drilling permits.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
International News
Politics
2023
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.