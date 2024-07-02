10 News First

UK Party Leaders Campaign Ahead of Election | 10 News First
Several UK party leaders campaigned on Monday, just four days before the country's first general election in almost five years. The leader of UK's Liberal Democrats party, Sir Ed Davey, took a more adventurous, self-deprecating approach under the slogan of "trying something you've never done before". The 58-year-old's campaign showreel included Sir Davey bungee-jumping, trying Zumba, and being pulled in a rubber ring by a speedboat. Leaders of the UK's two main parties, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, were also campaigning ahead of the July 4 election.

