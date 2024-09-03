10 News First

UK Issues A Partial Ban On Arms Exports To Israel | 10 News First
U-S President Joe Biden has criticised Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the Israeli Prime Minister is not doing enough to secure a hostage release deal. It comes as the British Government confirmed it would suspend some weapons exports to Israel, over concerns the arms could be used in violation of international law. TEN's Europe Correspondent Johnpaul Gonzo reports from London.

