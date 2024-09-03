10 News First

Two Sailors Rescued From Stranded Yacht | 10 News First
Two sailors have been rescued after being stranded on a yacht for more than 12 hours off the New South Wales coast.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.