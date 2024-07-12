10 News First

Two Russian-born Australian citizens have been arrested, accused of stealing Australian Defence Force material to leak to Russian authorities. The married couple, including a 40-year-old woman who is an ADF army private, were arrested at their Brisbane home yesterday morning. The pair have both since been charged with preparing for an espionage offence, with federal police alleging the woman instructed her 62-year-old husband on how to access materials from her work account to send to her while on leave in Russia. The couple will appear before a Magistrates Court today.

