Trump's Mar-a-Lago Property Manager Fronts Court, Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced To Life
Donald Trump's former property manager for his Mar-a-Lago home fronts court. Meanwhile, Idaho mother Lori Daybell, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her two children.

2023

