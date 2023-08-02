10 News First

Trump Indicted For Alleged 2020 Election Interference
NC | News

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has been indicted over his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Breaking News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Trump Indictments

2023

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.