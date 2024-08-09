10 News First

Trump and Harris Set For Debate Showdown | 10 News First
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to three debates against Vice President Kamala Harris next month. The debates will take place on September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on ABC and September 25 on NBC. Trump said at a press conference at Palm Springs on August 8, “We have spoken to the heads of the network, and it’s all been confirmed. Kamala Harris fronted media before boarding her plane in Detroit stating “I’m glad that he has finally agreed to a debate”.

