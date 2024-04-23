Trump Accused of Criminal Conspiracy | 10 News First
Donald Trump has been accused of a criminal conspiracy and trying to influence the 2016 US election on a fiery opening day of the historic trial.
16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Terrorism Offence Over Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence by police after he allegedly stabbed a Bishop in Sydney's south-west on Monday night.
Westfield Bondi Junction Reopens For Community Reflection Day
Westfield Bondi Junction has reopened to the public, for a day of quiet community reflection. The shopping centre had been closed since Saturday afternoon's mass stabbing attack.
Memorial For Jade Young | 10 News First
The first of many sad goodbyes for the victims of the Bondi massacre has been held. Friends and family of Jade Young, including her husband and 2 daughters, took to the water in memory of the architect before gathering at a solemn service at the Botanical Gardens.
18 Palestinian Children Killed During Israeli Strike On Rafah | 10 News First
Israel has struck again inside Rafah with air raids on the southern Gaza city, killing at least 22 people, including 18 children.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
