True Cost Of Cyber Bullying Crisis Revealed
News
Air Date: Sat 1 Dec 2018
The true cost of cyber bullying has been revealed and not only is it claiming lives, it's also costing tax payers tens of millions of dollars
NationalSydneyMelbourneQueensland
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
The Point
2022
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.