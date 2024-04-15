Tributes Pour For Bondi Junction Victims As Baby Girl Improves | 10 News First
The sixth victim of the Bondi Junction stabbing attack has been formally named as tributes pour out from mourners. Meanwhile, the condition of the critically injured 9-month-old baby girl has dramatically improved.
Judge Handing Down Verdict On Lehrmann Defamation Case | 10 News First
At Federal Court in Sydney, Justice Michael Lee is handing down his decision in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network 10. 10 News First will bring you the details as the verdict is made.
Calls For Restraint Amid Israel And Iran Conflict | 10 News First
The Middle East is on the brink of a "devastating full-scale conflict" as tensions between Iran and Israel reach a tipping point, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Over the weekend, the Islamic Republic of Iran fired approximately 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Some missiles reportedly struck within Israeli territory, damaging a military facility in the south. Israel's War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz has vowed to exact a price from Iran in response to the missile attacks when the time is right.
Remembering The Victims Of The Bondi Junction Attack | 10 News First
We are today learning more about the victims tragically killed by Joel Cauchi at Westfield Bondi Junction. They include a refugee who tried to fight off the attacker, a mother of two and a young bride-to-be. They are among those being remembered today for who they were, not how they died.
Police Investigate Joel Cauchi Attack Motive | 10 News First
The man behind the deadly rampage that left 6 people dead and 12 people injured is 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Cauchi was known to police and had a history of mental health issues, along with a fascination for guns and knives. One line of enquiry for police is whether he was deliberately targeting women.
Bondi Attacker Joel Cauchi's Final Movements | 10 News First
Police have identified the man responsible for the Westfield Bondi Junction attack as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi who was known to police. This evening we can confirm 4 of the 6 victims murdered by Cauchi have been formally identified, with some families sharing images of their beloved family members to the media with the message that they be remembered for the people they were, and not the attack.
Iran's Retaliation On Israel Could Spark Larger War | 10 News First
Last night's unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel is the scenario everyone has feared since the October 7 Hamas attack - a state-to-state confrontation that could spiral into a regional war. 10 News First Senior Reporter Ursula Heger joins the desk.
Three Injured In Shooting During End Of Ramadan Celebration | 10 News First
At least three people have been injured after gunfire rang out at an Eid celebration in the U.S. The end of Ramadan celebration in West Philadelphia turned to panic when rival groups exchanged gunfire, forcing hundreds of parents and kids to flee.
