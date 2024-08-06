10 News First

Travellers Warned As UK Riots Rage On | 10 News First
Australian Authorities are warning travellers to the UK to exercise a high degree of caution to avoid far-right protests. A specialist unit has now been deployed to help quell riots across the UK that ignited after misinformation spread over the stabbing attack that left three girls dead.

