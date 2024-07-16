Torch Makes Its Way To Paris Ahead Of Opening Ceremony | 10 News First
The torch relay is nearing the end of its 68-day route, meaning the countdown is very much on to the Paris games. The flame sparked joy in Paris where thousands lined the streets to catch a glimpse.
80-Year-Old Allegedly Mowed Down In Road Ramage | 10 News First
"A man on a mission" that's how an 80-year-old woman has described a driver who police allege deliberately mowed her down. A 47-year-old New South Wales man remains in custody tonight, facing more than a dozen charges for his alleged road rampage.
Australians Cutting Costs To Cover Everyday Expenses | 10 News First
Australians are cutting costs in their day-to-day budgets with small changes on average adding up to a few hundred dollars extra a month. It’s helping to cover everyday expenses, as research shows savvy shoppers are also waiting for bargains.
Who Is JD Vance, And Why Is He Trump's Pick For VP | 10 News First
Donald Trump has nominated Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate for this year's US election. The 39-year-old Senator has only spent a little over 18 months in public office, but his profile has risen rapidly. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Donald Trump Selected As Republican Party Candidate | 10 News First
Donald Trump has been nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the upcoming US election. The announcement was made at the party's national convention in Milwaukee, in the wake of the former president's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is set to officially accept the party's nomination on Thursday (local time), today announcing that Senator J.D. Vance would join him as Vice President in the presidential race.
Trump Rally Shooting: Everything That's Happened Since | 10 News First
All eyes are still on the US following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. With more details emerging about the identity of the shooter, President Joe Biden calling for calm, and Trump travelling to Milwaukee, here's everything we know about what's happened since yesterday's shocking events.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.