10 News First

Three Injured In Shooting During End Of Ramadan Celebration | 10 News First
NC | News

At least three people have been injured after gunfire rang out at an Eid celebration in the U.S. The end of Ramadan celebration in West Philadelphia turned to panic when rival groups exchanged gunfire, forcing hundreds of parents and kids to flee.

National
Watch LIVEMelbourneSydney
More

Episodes

Top Stories

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.