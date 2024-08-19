10 News First

Thousands Protest In Chicago Ahead Of DNC | 10 News First
Protesters have taken to the streets of Chicago, ahead of the Democratic National Convention set to take place there in coming days. Thousands have marched through the city’s streets, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and greater reproductive rights. The four-day event is set to start tomorrow (local time), and is expected to draw a number of key democratic figures as well as US celebrities.

