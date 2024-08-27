10 News First

Thousands Of Tradies Walk Off The Job To Protest CFMEU Administration | 10 News First
Tradies have downed tools in a mighty show of force around the country as tens of thousands walked off the job to protest the CFMEU’s takeover. The unprotected action shut down part of Sydney’s CBD as it was swallowed by a chanting crowd, with a stern message for politicians.

