Tenacious D Cancels Tour Amid Trump Joke Furore | 10 News First
US comedy rock band Tenacious D has sensationally cancelled their Australian tour amid conservative backlash to an off-hand joke about the Trump assassination attempt. On Sunday night in Sydney, band member Kyle Gass was presented a birthday cake and made a wish, telling the 9,000 strong crowd "don't miss Trump next time." That seemingly innocuous quip has left the band in tatters. The group abruptly cancelled the remainder of their Australian tour, with Jack Black posting that all further creative plans for the group are "on hold."

