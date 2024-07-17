10 News First

Tenacious D Cancels Tour After Trump Shooting Comment | 10 News First
A joke about a missed shot from an attempted assassin's rifle has put musical duo Tenacious D in the crosshairs, with calls for their deportation from Australia. The controversy broke the curtain on the rest of the tour across Australia and New Zealand.

