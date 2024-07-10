10 News First

Teenager Accused Of Killing A Driver Remains Custody After Getting Arrested Again | 10 News First
A teenager charged over the death of a driver in Melbourne’s East has been arrested again for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. The 17-year-old is accused of driving a stolen Jeep and killing 28-year-old trainee doctor William Taylor in a crash.

