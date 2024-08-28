10 News First

Teen Charged After Alleged Stolen Car Crash | 10 News First
NC | News

A 16-year-old boy has been granted bail after he was caught by Carlton coach Michael Voss following a crash in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. Police allege the boy and another teenager crashed a stolen Mercedes in Hawthorn, before attempting to flee the scene. He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possessing a controlled weapon and will face a children's court at a later date.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.