Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled Over Terror Plot | 10 News First
Multiple Taylor Swift concerts have been cancelled over terror attack fears in Austria. Authorities made two arrests after uncovering a plot to attack the stadium Swift was due to perform at in Vienna.

