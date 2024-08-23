10 News First

Taliban Bans Women's Voices In Public | 10 News First
The sound of women's voices in public, whether it be speaking or singing, has now been banned in Afghanistan. New laws were issued by the Taliban requiring women to be covered at all times in public, as well as in front of non-Muslims.

