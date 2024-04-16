9 mins

Bondi Killer's Parents Speak Out As Tributes For Victims Grow | 10 News First The parents of Bondi Junction mass killer Joel Cauci have spoken of their torment as they come to grips with the horrific actions of their son. Meanwhile, the Westfield at the centre of the attack is no longer a crime scene but it is the site of immense grief with floral tributes growing as Sydney, and the nation tries to grapple with the mass murder of innocent citizens.