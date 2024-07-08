10 News First

Sydney Housefire That Killed 3 Kids Treated As Domestic Violence Murder | 10 News First
NC | News

A man remains under police guard, and in an induced coma, after three children were killed and four injured in a house fire in Sydney's west yesterday. In what is being treated as a domestic violence murder investigation, the father is accused of hindering rescue efforts, with children heard telling police at the scene he'd tried to stop them getting out.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.