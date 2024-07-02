10 News First

Supreme Court Gives Donald Trump Partial Immunity & Steve Bannon Goes To Prison | 10 News First
In a win for former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has given him partial immunity against indictment, for charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election result. Meanwhile, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has handed himself into a U.S. prison, after his last-minute bid for freedom was rejected.

