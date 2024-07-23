Supermarkets Use Fresh Campaigns To Win Customers Over | 10 News First
News
The big two supermarkets are using the start of the financial year to launch fresh campaigns to try and win over customers, amid cost of living pressures. But some say they should be competing more on prices when figures show two in five households consider groceries to be a major financial stressor.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Bodycam Vision Show Moment Illinois Woman Was Shot By Police | 10 News First
Body cam footage has been released showing the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black woman in her Illinois home. Sonya Massey had called 911 to report a prowler outside her house, but when police arrived they turned their weapons on her.
Supermarkets Use Fresh Campaigns To Win Customers Over | 10 News First
The big two supermarkets are using the start of the financial year to launch fresh campaigns to try and win over customers, amid cost of living pressures. But some say they should be competing more on prices when figures show two in five households consider groceries to be a major financial stressor.
Kamala Harris Gains Numbers For Democratic Presidential Nomination | 10 News First
Kamala Harris will be the Democratic Party’s candidate for President of the United States. The current Vice-President has now gained enough party delegate votes to put it beyond doubt. But with barely 100 days to go, she must now convince Americans she’d make a better President than Donald Trump.
International News
Kamala Harris Campaign Scores Historic Early Win | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has kicked off the first full day of her presidential campaign. The US Vice President was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic staffers, who chanted her name, before she launched a spirited attack on former President Donald Trump.
'I love you': Joe Biden's Phone Call to Kamala Harris | 10 News First
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged staffers to "embrace" Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor in a touching phone call into the campaign headquarters in Delaware on Monday. In an address to the crowd, Biden told attendees he was unable to appear in person after testing positive for COVID, but vowed he wouldn't be going anywhere and will be "working like hell" throughout his final six months of presidency.
Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance on Joe Biden's Legacy | 10 News First
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has lauded Joe Biden's legacy over the past three years as "unmatched in modern history" in her first public appearance since his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Harris did not specifically address in her Washington speech on Monday that she is now the leading Democratic candidate for president and has received endorsement from Biden to be his successor. Meanwhile in Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accused Kamala Harris, his Senate Democratic colleagues, and the media of lying about President Biden's mental capacity. "Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn't capable of doing the job... that is an insult to voters,” said Vance on Monday, in his hometown of Middletown.
Court Rules Israeli Occupation Of Palestine Illegal | 10 News First
The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel's ongoing occupation of the West Bank of Palestine amounts to an illegal act. The United Nations' highest court delivered their advisory opinion on Friday in The Hague, asserting that "Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible." The ruling is not legally binding, however it carries significant weight and makes continued support for Israel increasingly difficult for allied nations. Israeli officials moved swiftly to reject the opinion, calling it "fundamentally wrong."
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Politics
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Sport
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.