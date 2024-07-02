10 News First

Student Stabbed By 14-Year-Old Boy At University Of Sydney | 10 News First
Counter-terrorism police have been called in to investigate a stabbing at Sydney University. The suspect is just 14 years old, with police saying he attacked a 22-year-old student at random while dressed in camouflage military gear.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.