Sunburnt and exhausted, but elated to be back on safe ground. Two sailors have tonight recounted their 30-hour rescue ordeal plucked from a sinking ship in five-metre swells, with winds hitting over 100-kilometres an hour. 10 News First’s Samara Gardner was there as they returned to shore.

