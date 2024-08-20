10 News First

Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention
NC | News

Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.