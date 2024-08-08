10 News First

Steve Job’s Superyacht Collides With Luxury Ship | 10 News First
A superyacht built for Apple founder Steve Jobs that he never got to sail himself has had a bingle off the coast of Italy. The Venus bequeathed to Job’s widow in 2012, nosed into another luxury cruiser as the wind changed.

