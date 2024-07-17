10 News First

Steve Jobs' First Apple Computer To Fetch Over $1 Million At Auction | 10 News First
The first ever computer built by Apple’s cofounders in the 70s is up for auction. The Apple 1 was designed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, with Wozniak personally soldering the motherboard together. It is so basic that it can’t even run applications but could sell for more than a million dollars.

