Socceroos Play Bahrain In World Cup Qualifier | 10 News First
The Socceroos will make history tomorrow by playing a World Cup qualifier on the Gold Coast. The match against Bahrain is crucial as they try to get off to a fast start in a group featuring Asian heavyweights, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

2024

