Slovakia Prime Minister Shot In Assassination Attempt | 10 News First
Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone surgery after he was shot in an assassination attempt. Mr Fico was greeting people in the small town of Handlova at around 2.30pm local time, when he was shot five times, leaving him fighting for life. The alleged shooter was detained at the scene, while the Prime Minister was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Politicians and Slovakia’s President have labelled this a politically motivated attack on democracy.

