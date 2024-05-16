2 mins

What The High Court’s Detention Decision Means For The Albanese Government | 10 News First What The High Court’s Detention Decision Means For The Albanese Government | 10 News First An Iranian asylum seeker - who took the fight against his deportation all the way to the to the High Court, has lost, despite claiming he "fears for his life" if deported back to Iran. The decision means the Federal Government won't be compelled to release another 170 detainees 'who are' refusing to co-operate with deportation efforts. Political Reporter Chloe Bouras joins Ursula to discuss.