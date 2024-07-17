10 News First

The deaths of six foreign nationals in a luxury hotel in Bangkok are being investigated, with Thailand police suspecting the group was poisoned. Three men and three women, all of Vietnamese descent, two of which were US citizens, were found in one room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel. There were no signs of struggle in the room, with police ruling out burglary as a possible motive and determining that no outsiders entered, according to early fingerprint evidence.

