Shogun, The Bear, Only Murders Dominate 2024 Emmy Nominations | 10 News First
The nominations are in for the 76th Emmy Awards and two powerhouse Australian actresses are in the running. Naomi Watts earned a nod for her stunning performance as an American socialite in Feud, while Elizabeth Debicki has been recognised for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.
Republicans Wear Ear Bandages For Trump At RNC | 10 News First
Republican supporters at RNC Day 3 have started sporting ear bandages in solidarity with Donald Trump. Trump's right ear was injured in this past weekend's attempted assassination, and the Republican presidential nominee has been sporting a bandage in public appearances since. Folks at the convention have taken the somewhat unconventional step of following suit, in tribute to dear leader.
Vivek Ramaswamy Delivers "Message" To Gen Z at RNC | 10 News First
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has delivered a bizarre message to Gen Z at the ongoing RNC in Milwaukee. Addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy addressed all of Gen Z and stated "You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative." The crowd - visually comprised of mostly older white people - cheered approvingly at the message.
Who Is JD Vance, And Why Is He Trump's Pick For VP | 10 News First
Donald Trump has nominated Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate for this year's US election. The 39-year-old Senator has only spent a little over 18 months in public office, but his profile has risen rapidly. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Donald Trump Selected As Republican Party Candidate | 10 News First
Donald Trump has been nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the upcoming US election. The announcement was made at the party's national convention in Milwaukee, in the wake of the former president's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is set to officially accept the party's nomination on Thursday (local time), today announcing that Senator J.D. Vance would join him as Vice President in the presidential race.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
NSW Blues Seal State Of Origin Victory But With A Cost | 10 News First
NSW turned it on, drowned out the noise, and came home with a victory for the ages. But the Blues' State of Origin win has come at a cost with Mitchell Moses out injured for the season, and two players who weren’t even on the field, handed two-match bans.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.