Shogun, The Bear, Only Murders Dominate 2024 Emmy Nominations | 10 News First
The nominations are in for the 76th Emmy Awards and two powerhouse Australian actresses are in the running. Naomi Watts earned a nod for her stunning performance as an American socialite in Feud, while Elizabeth Debicki has been recognised for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

