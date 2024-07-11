10 News First

Shocking Murder Of Wife, Daughters Of BBC's John Hunt Rocks Britain | 10 News First
Britain is reeling after the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC Sports commentator were killed in a shocking triple murder. Police say they were attacked in their home by a 26-year-old former soldier armed with a crossbow.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.