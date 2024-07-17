10 News First

Secret Service Under Fire Over Donald Trump Attack As Iran’s Murder Plot Emerges | 10 News First
It’s been revealed Donald Trump was under increased security when he was shot due to an ongoing assassination plot by Iran. Authorities were monitoring increased online chatter about attempts to kill the former President when they decided to boost his security resources.

