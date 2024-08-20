10 News First

Search Underway For Missing Father & Son | 10 News First
NC | News

There are grave fears for a missing father and son believed to have been swept off rocks while fishing on the New South Wales south coast last night. The family of the 47-year-old and his teenage son raised the alarm after the pair failed to return home from Kiama.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.