Search Continues After Russian Missile Attack On Ukrainian Children’s Hospital | 10 News First
A children’s hospital in Ukraine’s capital has been reduced to rubble after Russia launched a barrage of deadly missile strikes across the country. Hospital officials have confirmed around 20 children were being treated in the ward, with Russia denying responsibility, claiming it was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

